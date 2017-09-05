US to phase out 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' program

The Roman Catholic cathedral in Kosovo's capital has been consecrated to the saint formerly known as Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."
A record-setting NASA astronaut is back on earth, landing early Sunday in Kazakhstan.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
DETROIT (AP) - Honda and some of the people suing the company over faulty Takata air bag inflators have agreed to a $605 million settlement.
Refilling your water bottle is an easy way to save money, be green and most importantly stay healthy but according to a new study from Treadmills Reviews, if you don't thoroughly wash those refillable cups you could be drinking a whole lot of germs.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
In business news in Billings, a new pastry shop opened this weekend, giving Montana a taste of Europe.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
