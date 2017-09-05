MontanaStrong: Havre woman raises thousands for fire relief

A Havre woman is making and selling #MontanaStrong decals to raise money and awareness for fire relief.

Alicia Burrington's posts about the $5 decals have been shared thousands of times, and in just a few days, she's sold about 1,500 and raised over $7,000.

All of that money will go towards fire relief here in Montana, including the East Fork Fire burning near her home.

"I sat and thought "What can I help do? I can't help fight these fires, what can I do?'" said Burrington. "I remember I had vinyl, and a Cricut and just started getting to it! Before that, I was posting everywhere I could on social media, because we weren't getting the national coverage we deserved."

She hopes to raise $10,000 or more and donate to relief for the Rice Ridge, Lolo Peak and East Fork Fires.

"I hope this inspires everyone to do what they can to help their community, even if it's just sitting at home making a decal on their Cricut," she said.

PURCHASE YOURS HERE.

DONATE SUPPLIES BY EMAILING ajoburrington@gmail.com.