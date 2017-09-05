Your money: Volkswagen plans return following scandal

There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
The Humane Society is making efforts to help rebuild communities in Texas and doing what they can to reconnect people with their pets.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School.
A record-setting NASA astronaut is back on earth, landing early Sunday in Kazakhstan.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
DETROIT (AP) - Honda and some of the people suing the company over faulty Takata air bag inflators have agreed to a $605 million settlement.
Refilling your water bottle is an easy way to save money, be green and most importantly stay healthy but according to a new study from Treadmills Reviews, if you don't thoroughly wash those refillable cups you could be drinking a whole lot of germs.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
An Anheuser-Busch brewery in Georgia is shipping canned drinking water to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
A Cody woman is walking across Wyoming to save lives. She hopes to raise awareness about suicide. Teressa Humphries-Wadsworth started her walk Friday morning at the War Memorial Park in Cody. The psychologist has been training for the 400 mile trek by walking up to 30 miles a day. She said Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. She lost her job as the state’s director of suicide prevention,when the legislature cut the health department budget. So, she decided to e...
Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.
An 83-year-old man is uninjured after his small plane crashed at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, WY.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.
It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
