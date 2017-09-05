Your money: Volkswagen plans return following scandal - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Your money: Volkswagen plans return following scandal

By NBC News

Volkswagen plans to start re-selling most of the cars involved in its diesel emissions cheating scandal. The first group of retro fitted cars includes new 2015 models that went unsold following revelations of emissions cheating by the automaker in the United States. Higher-mileage and more heavily used vehicles will be scrapped.

