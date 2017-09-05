Veronika's Pastry Shop gives Billings a taste of something new - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Veronika's Pastry Shop gives Billings a taste of something new

BILLINGS, Mont. -

In business news in Billings. A new pastry shop opened this weekend, giving Montana a taste of Europe.

Veronika Baukema moved to Billings from Uzbekistan and brought a little piece of home with her.

But Montana is a far way away from Uzbekistan, so what brought Veronika to Billings?

She says she believes billings is ready for something new and different

