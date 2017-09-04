Montana wildfire update

As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history. As we heard last week, Governor Steve Bullock signed an executive order declaring Montana to be in a state of disaster.



According to Montana's fire management website called InciWeb, most of the wildfires are located in the west and north west regions of Montana. As of today, the Rice Ridge fire is the biggest fire in Montana so far, burning over 101 thousand acres. The Sartin Draw Fire follows, burning over 99 thousand acres. This fire ultimately combined with the Snider Fire, something fire crews feared would happen late last week. Both fires started from natural causes.



The Lolo Peak Fire is still active with 31 percent containment, burning over 45 thousand acres. The Sapphire Complex Fire and Meyers Fire are both burning close to 40 thousand acres. Both fires were caused by lightning strikes.



One of the most recent fires to start is the East Fork Fire, located north of Montana, burning over 21 thousand acres with 40 percent containment.



Al Nash with the Bureau of Land Management said the forecast for fire activity in the northern Rockies will be going well into October. He said as long as we continue to have significant fire activity to our west, we're going to continue to have issues with air quality.