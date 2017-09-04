Efforts being made to keep pets off the streets after devastation strikes

The Humane Society is making efforts to help rebuild communities in Texas and doing what they can to reconnect people with their pets.
The Humane Society is making efforts to help rebuild communities in Texas and doing what they can to reconnect people with their pets.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
A record-setting NASA astronaut is back on earth, landing early Sunday in Kazakhstan.
A record-setting NASA astronaut is back on earth, landing early Sunday in Kazakhstan.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says Highway 200 near the Alice Creek fire is now open. The fire has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is just five percent contained. It prompted mandatory evacuations of ten homeowners yesterday.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says Highway 200 near the Alice Creek fire is now open. The fire has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is just five percent contained. It prompted mandatory evacuations of ten homeowners yesterday.