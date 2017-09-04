Super 8 Plays of the Week 9/4 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 9/4

Number 8: Bozeman's Katie Hayes goes down while taking the shot, and banks it off the post as the Hawks tie with Senior.

Number 7: Laurel quarterback Gage Hull finds Deklan Harper over the middle, who breaks the tackle and takes off for the 83 yard score in the Locomotives win over Miles City.

Number 6: Rocky Mountain College's Sky Swenson puts defenders on skates with nifty ball handling, as the Battlin' Bears open their season with a win over University of Mary.

Number 5: Senior's Tiahna Vladic wins the Billings cross country invitational with a time of 17:52, 1:36 ahead of second.

Number 4: After Bozeman trailed West 14-0 going into the final five minutes, Beckett Patten blocked a punt for a safety, and Kris Brown threw the game winning touchdown in the final minute to Jack Tetrault, as the Hawks escaped with the 15-14 win.

Number 3: Belt's Carson McGinnis tips the pass to himself in the endzone to come away with the interception versus Centerville.

Number 2: Belt quarterback Keagan Stroop weaving his way all over the field for the game winning touchdown in the final minutes versus Centerville.

Number 1: Rocky Mountain College's Sam Sparks drops the kickoff in the fourth quarter, but picks it up and runs it 86 yards to the endzone to give the Battlin' Bears their first win of the 2017 season with only a minute remaining.

