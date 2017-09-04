Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School.
The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
At times wasn't pretty. But in the end, the Montana Grizzly offense was effective enough to beat the Valparaiso Crusaders 45-23 Saturday in Washington-Grizzly. Starting quarterback Reese Phillips, who was making his first collegiate start, went 27-38 for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw one interception and fumbled once on a quarterback keeper. At times, Phillips looked composed. And at times, especially in the first half, the new Montana QB looked rattled. Ph...
At times wasn't pretty. But in the end, the Montana Grizzly offense was effective enough to beat the Valparaiso Crusaders 45-23 Saturday in Washington-Grizzly. Starting quarterback Reese Phillips, who was making his first collegiate start, went 27-38 for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw one interception and fumbled once on a quarterback keeper. At times, Phillips looked composed. And at times, especially in the first half, the new Montana QB looked rattled. Ph...
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says Highway 200 near the Alice Creek fire is now open. The fire has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is just five percent contained. It prompted mandatory evacuations of ten homeowners yesterday.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says Highway 200 near the Alice Creek fire is now open. The fire has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is just five percent contained. It prompted mandatory evacuations of ten homeowners yesterday.
Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.
Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.