Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

Posted: Updated:
KULR8.COM -

If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently, there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

The map below is a map of US wildfire locations (active/recent) and other sources of information related to wildfires, including social media. Click on the areas of interest and zoom in to explore. (App users: Click here to see the map)

According to the map legend, all of the fire symbols are showing actively burning fires. The areas in magenta are areas with an excessive heat warning. Areas in gray show regions where there is an air quality alert in effect.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-09-04 19:51:16 GMT

    If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.

    If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.

  • Public meeting for East Fork Fire will be held today

    Public meeting for East Fork Fire will be held today

    Monday, September 4 2017 8:15 AM EDT2017-09-04 12:15:28 GMT

    The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School. 

    The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School. 

  • 8 homes near Lincoln evacuated because of wildfire

    8 homes near Lincoln evacuated because of wildfire

    Sunday, September 3 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-03 19:02:37 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln. 

    •   

  • Most Popular