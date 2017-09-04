Rice Ridge Fire nearly doubles in size overnight

The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.

The lightning caused fire northeast of Seeley Lake has been burning since July 24. Nearly 800 people are actively fighting this fire.

According to fire information officers, the Rice Ridge Fire is the number one priority fire in the nation.

Inciweb lists new evacuation orders and warnings in Powell County. The order affects all of the Coopers Lake area. The warning area is everything else north of Highway 200 with the west and east boundaries being Missoula and Lewis and Clark County. The Missoula and Powell County Sheriff's Offices have issued multiple evacuation orders and warnings.

A shelter site is located at the UCC Church, 405 University Avenue in Missoula. Anyone seeking shelter may call the Red Cross of Montana at 1-800-272-6668.

Inciweb asks residents of the area to sign up for Smart911 to ensure they receive messages about potential evacuations.