Rice Ridge Fire continues to grow, nearing 110,000 acres

In business news in Billings, a new pastry shop opened this weekend, giving Montana a taste of Europe.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
As of Sunday, there are 50 active wildfires throughout the state of Montana. Many people are calling this one of the worst fire seasons in history.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
The Rice Ridge Fire grew to more than 101,000 acres and containment on this fire dropped from 18% to just 7% according to Inciweb.
