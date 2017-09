Here are the six Red Cross shelters open in western Montana

Meals, snacks, water and a safe place to sleep are available;e at the following Red Cross shelter locations:

Stevensville: Stevensville LDS, 100 Burnt Fork Rd, Stevensville MT 59870

Missoula: University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave, Missoula, MT 59801

Plains: Alliance Church, 505 W. 5th Street, Plains, MT 59859

Eureka: Eureka Church of God, 1295 2nd Ave East, Eureka, MT 59917

Libby: Libby Assembly Church,105 Collins Ave, Libby, MT 59923

Hungry Horse: Canyon Elementary School, 200 North Street, Hungry Horse, MT 59919