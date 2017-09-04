Public meeting for East Fork Fire will be held today

The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.

At times wasn't pretty. But in the end, the Montana Grizzly offense was effective enough to beat the Valparaiso Crusaders 45-23 Saturday in Washington-Grizzly. Starting quarterback Reese Phillips, who was making his first collegiate start, went 27-38 for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw one interception and fumbled once on a quarterback keeper. At times, Phillips looked composed. And at times, especially in the first half, the new Montana QB looked rattled. Ph...

Can you think of a better way to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly than having an actual butterfly in your classroom? The 5th grade teachers at East Side Intermediate School didn't think so. They brought in the Keeler's to make science come to life for the 5th graders. The Keeler's raise and rescue, tag, and release monarch butterflies here in Montana. Dorothy Keeler brought the idea to the teachers to provide more hands on learning. The students studied the butterflies for ...