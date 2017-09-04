Public meeting for East Fork Fire will be held today - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Public meeting for East Fork Fire will be held today

A public meeting will be held today for the East Fork Fire burning in north central Montana. 

The meeting for Hill County will be at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School.

Public meetings will be announced soon for Blaine County and the Chippewa Cree Tribe.

The fire, burning on the Rocky Boy Reservation and in Blaine and Hill Counties, is currently at 21,500 acres. 

At this time, fire officials say the majority of the fire is in check and not expected to spread.

