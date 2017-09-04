Public meeting for East Fork Fire will be held today

The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
At times wasn't pretty. But in the end, the Montana Grizzly offense was effective enough to beat the Valparaiso Crusaders 45-23 Saturday in Washington-Grizzly. Starting quarterback Reese Phillips, who was making his first collegiate start, went 27-38 for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw one interception and fumbled once on a quarterback keeper. At times, Phillips looked composed. And at times, especially in the first half, the new Montana QB looked rattled. Ph...
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
A record-setting NASA astronaut is back on earth, landing early Sunday in Kazakhstan.
The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.
