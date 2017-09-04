Trump expected to end program for young immigrants

WASHINGTON - President Trump is expected to end DACA, a program protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

About 800,000 undocumented immigrants are waiting for news of the possible policy change. The president is expected to make the announcement as soon as tomorrow.

Sources say the plan is to have a six-month delay on any policy change action.

It's a program President Obama put in place five years ago through an executive order.

Several state attorneys have threatened to sue if the program is allowed to continue.