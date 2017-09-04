Red flag warnings prompt some Glacier evacuations

The Sprague Fire has prompted new evacuation orders from the south end of Lake McDonald to Logan Pass in Glacier National Park.

Gusty winds are spreading the flames, and a red flag warning is now in place.

The evacuations include Lake McDonald Lodge, Concession Housing, Kelly Camp area, and the Avalanche and Sprague Creek campgrounds.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is now closed as well.

Officials issued the orders because of the red flag warning in effect today, which brings the risk of rapid fire spread across the region.

The American Red Cross is offering shelter for travelers and campers at the Canyon Elementary School in Hungry Horse.

Most areas of the park will remain open, including Apgar as well as Logan Pass, which is now accessible only from the St. Mary (east) side of the park.