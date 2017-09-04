Sparks' Game Winning Kickoff Return is Deja Vu for Rocky - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Sparks' Game Winning Kickoff Return is Deja Vu for Rocky

Posted: Updated:

Last year it was a 93 yard return from Sam Sparks that put the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears in the lead late in the fourth quarter over MSU Northern. This year, it was an 86 yarder. Following back to back scoring drives in the fourth quarter, the Lights took a 25-24 lead over Rocky with a little over a minute to go. Sparks was back to receive the kick in the same spot as last year, and in almost a perfect replay, duplicated the result for his team.

