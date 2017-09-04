Crowd Surfing 9/3

Last year it was a 93 yard return from Sam Sparks that saved the Battlin' Bears win. This year, it only took Sparks 86 yards.

Last year it was a 93 yard return from Sam Sparks that saved the Battlin' Bears win. This year, it only took Sparks 86 yards.

The Cougars scored on their first two drives and didn't look back as No. 24 Washington State defeated Montana State, 31-0, in front of a season-opening crowd of 30,254 at Martin Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2.

For the second straight game, a late goal for the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team was not enough as the Yellowjackets fell to Drury University 2-1 Sunday at Foster Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska Kearney.

It took 307 yards rushing and an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Rocky Mountain College football team defeat Montana State University-Northern, 32-25, in Frontier Conference action at Herb Klindt Field on Saturday afternoon. The 307 rushing yards from Rocky Mountain (1-1, 1-0 Frontier) is the most by a Battlin’ Bears team since November 15, 2014. Mason Melby ran for 149 yards and Sam Sparks added 114 for the Bears. They are the first Rocky duo to run for 100-plus...