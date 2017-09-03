NASA astronaut lands after record-setting mission

A record-setting NASA astronaut is back on earth, landing early Sunday in Kazakhstan.



Astronaut Peggy Whitson and her US and Russian crewmates parachuted into the desert after completing their mission aboard the International Space Station.



Whitson's flight catapulted her to first place for US space endurance.



The 57-year-old has spent 665 days off the planet, 288 days on this mission alone.



That's more time than any other American, and any other woman worldwide.