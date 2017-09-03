Can smoke be hazardous for people outdoors?

A record-setting NASA astronaut is back on earth, landing early Sunday in Kazakhstan.
If you've stepped outside today, you've probably noticed the smoky air engulfing the Magic City.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
With reduced visibility and hazy skies, poor air quality as a result from the wildfires have a big impact on people's plans if they're going outdoors.
Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.
Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Labor day weekend has begun. While your plans may involve outdoor activities, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding Montanans to celebrate the holiday weekend with fire safety in mind.
