MSUB Women End Road Trip with Loss to Drury

KEARNEY, Neb. – For the second straight game, a late goal for the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team was not enough as the Yellowjackets fell to Drury University 2-1 Sunday at Foster Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska Kearney.

Alexa Iacolucci converted a penalty kick in the 87th minute, but a first-half penalty kick and a goal by Kerri Morris in the 79th minute gave the Panthers enough of a cushion to withstand MSUB's late rally. “The players gave a great effort today, and we had a lot of good moments where we controlled the tempo of the game,” said MSUB head coach Stephen Cavallo. “We are still struggling with consistency, and are working towards putting together a complete team performance.”

The Yellowjackets came up just short in similar fashion to Friday, when they fell 2-1 to Nebraska Kearney despite a late goal by Iacolucci. MSUB wrapped up its season-opening road trip with a record of 0-2.

The Panthers improved to 2-0, after beating Minnesota State Moorhead 1-0 on Friday in their 2017 season opener.

MSUB didn’t go without chances in the match, out-shooting Drury 11-6 overall and placing nine shots on target. DU goalkeeper Tina Haberberger came away with eight saves however, including four over the final 15 minutes of the game.

Alycia Wright put the moves on a defender down the left wing, creating enough space for MSUB’s first shot of the game in the opening five minutes. Wright was one of MSUB’s most effective offensive players on the day, contributing 77 strong minutes.

Drury pulled ahead just seven minutes into the match, after a long ball from the back line over the top created a breakaway in the attacking third. A foul in the box resulted in a penalty kick, and Gabby Menendez rolled home the shot from 12 yards into the lower right corner of the goal.

Creating another chance with 16 minutes to go in the first, it took back-to-back saves by ‘Jacket keeper Lili Delgadillo to keep the score at 1-0. The junior slid forward to knock away an attempt by Jayde Lowe, then popped up quickly to grab another strike by Kerri Morris from 12 yards away. Delgadillo finished with four saves on the day.

Wright was behind the best scoring chance of the first half for the ‘Jackets, lacing a ball into the box for Amanda Grimshaw. The freshman connected with her left foot, but lifted her shot wide of the target with 10 minutes to play before the break.

MSUB continued to press forward and create chances in the second half. Iacolucci got a long free-kick attempt on target in the 62nd minute, but Haberberger collected it on a hop for the save. Iacolucci matched Morris to lead all players with four shots – all on target – over the 90 minutes.

With just over 15 minutes to play, Wright again made a move down the line to generate a scoring opportunity. The junior whipped in a cross from the left corner after blazing by her defender, but Haberberger was able to handle the close-range shot off the foot of Danielle Mumm.

The Panthers scored the decisive goal with 12 minutes to go, as Morris found the back of the net from the top of the box to make the score 2-0.

After converting the penalty kick, Iacolucci had a final attempt on frame from 30 yards out in the last minute, but Haberberger was there to make the save. “We are looking forward to a strong week of training and are excited to host the Rimrock Classic next week,” said Cavallo. “We will come out focused and determined to get our first win of the season on Friday against Black Hills State.”