N. Korea says it successfully tested H-bomb

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The TV anchor announced the test's success on Korean Central Television, hours after Seoul and Tokyo detected unusual seismic activity at North Korea's nuclear test site. The announcer says North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test.

North Korea has claimed a "perfect success" for its most powerful nuclear test so far, a further step in the development of weapons capable of striking anywhere in the United States.



U.S. President Donald Trump, asked if he would attack the North, said, "We'll see."



The president was meeting later Sunday with his national security team. North Korea's nuclear test was the first since Trump took office in January.



In a series of tweets, Trump said the latest provocation from the isolated communist country reinforces the danger facing America. He said "talk of appeasement" is pointless because "They only understand one thing!"



After attending church in Washington, the president made his "We'll see" comment in response to a question from reporters.



