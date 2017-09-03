8 homes near Lincoln evacuated because of wildfire

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's officials issued evacuation notices Saturday night as the fire moved toward Montana Highway 200 on the east side of Roger's Pass.

Residents of another 10 cabins and a ranch in the Alice Creek Basin and Tom Gulch areas are also being told they may have to evacuate.

Fire information officials say 47 mph wind gusts caused extreme behavior by the 18-square-mile (46-square-kilometer) fire burning 14 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of Lincoln.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Wolf Creek Elementary School.

Fires are expected to be active Sunday with a red-flag warning in effect for most of Montana because of wind gusts, high temperatures and low humidity.

