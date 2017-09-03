Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Helena High football held on for the 28-27 win at CMR in the season opener and this week the Bengals visit the 2016 AA state champion.
Helena High football held on for the 28-27 win at CMR in the season opener and this week the Bengals visit the 2016 AA state champion.
It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...
It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...
Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.
Packy Naughton (3-3) provided another impressive outing with five innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and struck out five.
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.
Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
At this point of the season, the Seattle Mariners will take wins any way they can to stay in the AL wild-card race.
At this point of the season, the Seattle Mariners will take wins any way they can to stay in the AL wild-card race.
Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.
Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.
Mike Leake overcame a shaky beginning to throw seven innings in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
Mike Leake overcame a shaky beginning to throw seven innings in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.
Davis completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards, while Boykin went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Boykin was also intercepted twice and narrowly missed a third, and his 34-yard scoring pass to Rodney Smith came after defensive back Dexter McDonald tripped and fell in coverage.
Davis completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards, while Boykin went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Boykin was also intercepted twice and narrowly missed a third, and his 34-yard scoring pass to Rodney Smith came after defensive back Dexter McDonald tripped and fell in coverage.
It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...
It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting another draft pick from the Celtics.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
With reduced visibility and hazy skies, poor air quality as a result from the wildfires have a big impact on people's plans if they're going outdoors.
With reduced visibility and hazy skies, poor air quality as a result from the wildfires have a big impact on people's plans if they're going outdoors.
Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.
Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.
Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.
Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.
Labor day weekend has begun. While your plans may involve outdoor activities, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding Montanans to celebrate the holiday weekend with fire safety in mind.
Labor day weekend has begun. While your plans may involve outdoor activities, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding Montanans to celebrate the holiday weekend with fire safety in mind.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.