Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.

The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.

A fire that destroyed a century-old backcountry chalet last week is now threatening the area near Lake McDonald. The Lake McDonald Lodge, built in 1913, closed last week due to heavy smoke in the area.

Of the 1.8 million people who visited the park this year through July, 808,000 of them entered through the park's western entrance that leads to the Lake McDonald area.

The evacuation order does not include Apgar Village near the western entrance, and the eastern side of the park remains open.

