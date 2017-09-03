Sparks' Deja Vu Return Lifts Rocky to Win Over MSU Northern

It took 307 yards rushing and an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Rocky Mountain College football team defeat Montana State University-Northern, 32-25, in Frontier Conference action at Herb Klindt Field on Saturday afternoon.

The 307 rushing yards from Rocky Mountain (1-1, 1-0 Frontier) is the most by a Battlin’ Bears team since November 15, 2014. Mason Melby ran for 149 yards and Sam Sparks added 114 for the Bears. They are the first Rocky duo to run for 100-plus yards in the same game since that same outing nearly three years ago.

The pair also played a big part in the win on Saturday. Melby appeared to put the game away with a 71-yard scoring run with six seconds to play in the third quarter that put the bears in front 24-13. It was the third score of the day for the junior to make him the first Rocky player with three rushing TDs in the same game since 2010.

MSU-Northern (0-1, 0-1 FC) didn’t go away and when Tommy Wilson found Beau Wilhelm in the corner of the end zone, the Lights had taken the lead at 25-25 with 1:17 remaining in the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Sparks failed to catch the ball cleanly and regained possession at his own 14-yardline. The junior then took off down the right sideline, making the kicker miss at midfield, and sprinted into the end zone for the go ahead score. Max Gray would score on the 2-point conversion and the Bears led 32-25 with 1:02 on the clock.

Northern would move to the Rocky 27 – converting a 4th-and-10 along the way – before Terrance Williams came up with an interception in the end zone to snap the Bears 5-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Williams had two interceptions on the day, the first two of his career. He also recorded a pair of tackles.

Rocky finished the day with 414 yards of total offense and they averaged 6.3 yards per play. They recorded 18 first downs and went 5 of 15 on third down.

Jacob Bakken was 11 of 20 for 107 yards and one interception. Gray had four catches for 45 yards.

Paris Wilcox led the Rocky defense with 10 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss. Dallas Mack, Kirk Durtsche, and Ryder Rice had seven tackles each.

Wilson led Northern with his 27 of 48 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Marvin Williams made six catches for 86 yards and one score.

The Bears will now head back to the road for a game at (RV) Carroll College on September 9 in Helena. Kickoff for the week three contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT from Nelson Stadium.