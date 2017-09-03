Laurel Uses Second Half Surge to Top Miles City

Early on, things didn't look so good for the Laurel Locomotives football team. Playing in their home opener, the Locos quickly found themselves in a 12-0 hole to Miles City, who was the clear aggressor in the first quarter. After the rough start, it was junior quarterback Gage Hull who began to lead the comeback, throwing for a pair of scores before the half, and guiding the Locos to their second win of the season 34-30. Laurel outscored Miles City 22-12 in the second half. The Locos head to Havre next week, while the Cowboys host Belgrade.