Griz Slow to Start; Heat Up in Second Half to Beat Valpo

Starting quarterback Reese Phillips, who was making his first collegiate start, went 27-38 for 381 yards and four touchdowns.
Montana Tech scored three touchdowns and a field goal in the second half while holding Carroll College to just one score en route to a 45-28 victory over the Fighting Saints in a Thursday evening season opener at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
Carroll College football travels to Butte to open their Frontier Conference football season against Montana Tech.
Over the last three decades, the Frontier Conference has been a national powerhouse in NAIA football.
Texas Tech scored touchdowns on seven-straight possessions and rolled past Eastern Washington University 56-10 Saturday (Sept. 2) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, in the season-opener for both teams.
Ian Kolste passed for 473 yards and six touchdowns, three to senior wide receiver Kevin Thomas, as visiting Whitworth rolled to a season-opening 56-13 win at Central College (Iowa) on Saturday afternoon.
Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night.
University of Idaho football defeated Sacramento State 28-6 Thursday, at the Kibbie Dome in the season opener for both teams.
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.
Gonzaga has seen plenty of success in home tournaments, going 11-4 in such matches over the last four years, claiming two tournament titles in the last three years.
After a close 16-14 victory in their season opener against the College of Idaho, the Montana Western Bulldogs are 1-0. While the Bulldogs are happy with the end result, they were anything but when it came to their offensive struggles.
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.
