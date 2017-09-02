Billings US water rescue dive team in Vidor, Texas - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings US water rescue dive team in Vidor, Texas

Posted: Updated:

Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.

We continue to follow their rescue efforts as they are the only dive team in the area. 

Since the Billings US water rescue dive team left for Texas, we have followed them on their journey since day one.

The team left Beaumont earlier this morning and are currently in Vidor, Texas.

Water is still rising and this video perfectly captures their perseverance and motivation to get through the flood.

They are currently based in Vidor's Emergency Operations Center until further notice.

The team has set up a go fund me  to assist with transportation costs, food and water for the team and victims and medical supplies.      

  • LocalMore>>

  • Crews make progress on Sartin Draw Fire

    Crews make progress on Sartin Draw Fire

    Saturday, September 2 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-09-03 03:08:30 GMT

    The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent. 

    The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent. 

  • Billings US water rescue dive team in Vidor, Texas

    Billings US water rescue dive team in Vidor, Texas

    Saturday, September 2 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-03 01:16:28 GMT

    Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas. 

    Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas. 

  • Wildfire smoke impact on air quality

    Wildfire smoke impact on air quality

    Saturday, September 2 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-09-03 00:33:41 GMT

    With reduced visibility and hazy skies, poor air quality as a result from the wildfires have a big impact on people's plans if they're going outdoors.  

    With reduced visibility and hazy skies, poor air quality as a result from the wildfires have a big impact on people's plans if they're going outdoors.  

    •   

  • Most Popular