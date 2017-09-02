Billings US water rescue dive team in Vidor, Texas

Shane Weinreis and the US Billings Water rescue dive team are on their fourth day in Texas.

We continue to follow their rescue efforts as they are the only dive team in the area.

Since the Billings US water rescue dive team left for Texas, we have followed them on their journey since day one.

The team left Beaumont earlier this morning and are currently in Vidor, Texas.

Water is still rising and this video perfectly captures their perseverance and motivation to get through the flood.

They are currently based in Vidor's Emergency Operations Center until further notice.

The team has set up a go fund me to assist with transportation costs, food and water for the team and victims and medical supplies.