Wildfire smoke impact on air quality

Labor day weekend means barbecues and enjoying the outdoors, but with a few more weeks of fire season the change in air quality might affect your plans.

However, despite the overcast conditions, a few people and dogs came down to enjoy a little bit of the sun's rays at Lake Elmo state park.

Wildfires have a significant impact on air quality creating hazy skies and reduced visibility, which can affect a person's health and and their ability to do any outdoor activities, but Mishele Skinner and her family didn't let that stop them from enjoying their Saturday plans.

"We decided to come fishing and hopefully catch something. we got a fish from someone before we got here . I have pretty bad allergies so i can't stay outside too long otherwise i get stuffed up. so i kind of stay in more than normal unfortunately. Skinner said.

We are going to have at least three more weeks of fire season, so it's important to stay updated on weather conditions if you are planning to stay outdoors.