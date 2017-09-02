West Soccer Hosts Bozeman in Season Opener

The season officially opened today for the West High Golden Bear Girls and Boys soccer teams.

West and Bozeman were scoreless for the first half. Addi Eckstrom scored the first goal of the game to put the Hawks up 1-0. A few minutes before the game ended, West's Lexie Bloyder was tripped and Bozeman was called for a penalty. Bloyder knocked the penalty kick in to end the game on a tie.

West girls will take on Senior High on Tuesday.

West and Bozeman boys were scoreless for the first half, as well. Things got exciting in the second half though. Both teams scored to end the game in a 1-1 tie.

West boys will take on Senior High on Tuesday.