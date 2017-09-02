Over half-million acres burned in Montana wildfire season

Labor day weekend has begun. While your plans may involve outdoor activities, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding Montanans to celebrate the holiday weekend with fire safety in mind.

The Treasure State is in a critical fire condition as well as a serious drought condition.

Fire restrictions are in place for nearly every county in Montana.

BLM asks, if you plan to recreate on public lands over the holiday weekend, make sure you know what activities are prohibited to ensure the safety of the public as well as firefighters.

Fire suppression resources are limited because of fire activity.

BLM said so far, the 2017 fire season has produced more than 1,500 fires burning over 600,000 acres combined across the state.

BLM said careless human activity has caused more than 55 percent of those fires.