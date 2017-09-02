Friday Night Blitz Scores and Highlights 9/1 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Friday Night Blitz Scores and Highlights 9/1

Arlee 50, Twin Bridges 8
    
Belt 36, Centerville 28
    
Bigfork 46, Anaconda 7
    
Billings Senior 43, Helena 19
    
Browning 62, Stevensville 20
    
Butte Central 39, Ronan 7
    
Cascade 48, Box Elder 8
    
Charlo 52, Clark Fork 14
    
Choteau 48, Simms 8
    
Circle 56, Culbertson 16
    
Colstrip 20, Big Timber 6
    
Columbia Falls 23, Hamilton 20
    
Corvallis 35, Libby 7
    
Dillon 21, Polson 7
    
Ennis 56, Broadview-Lavina 12
    
Eureka 49, Conrad 14
    
Fairfield 41, Deer Lodge 6
    
Fairview 74, Lodge Grass 2
    
Flint Creek def. Hot Springs, forfeit
    
Florence 28, Salmon, Idaho 14
    
Forsyth 72, Plentywood 10
    
Frenchtown 35, Whitefish 3
    
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua def. Poplar, forfeit
    
Glendive 28, Hardin 0
    
Great Falls 29, Billings Skyview 20
    
Great Falls Russell 21, Kalispell Glacier 14
    
Helena Capital 30, Kalispell Flathead 24
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 18, Shepherd 14
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 39, Havre 12
    
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 41, Roundup 14
    
Manhattan 24, Huntley Project 13
    
Missoula Big Sky 44, Missoula Sentinel 40
    
Missoula Loyola 9, Shelby 0
    
Mon-Dak 48, Bridger 47
    
Park City 20, Harlowton 12
    
Savage 32, Ekalaka 12
    
Scobey-Opheim 94, Lame Deer 0
    
Sheridan 45, Augusta 6
    
Sidney 28, Billings Central 19
    
Thompson Falls 19, Cut Bank 13
    
Townsend 35, Red Lodge 7
    
White Sulphur Springs 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
    
Whitehall 54, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0