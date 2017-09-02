Crews make progress on Sartin Draw Fire

The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
With a little over a week since hurricane Harvey made landfall,people from all over are continuing to help those affected in Texas.
With a little over a week since hurricane Harvey made landfall,people from all over are continuing to help those affected in Texas.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have confirmed that the same parasite that killed thousands of fish in the Yellowstone River last year is also responsible for the deaths of a handful of fish discovered by officials at the river over the past two weeks.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have confirmed that the same parasite that killed thousands of fish in the Yellowstone River last year is also responsible for the deaths of a handful of fish discovered by officials at the river over the past two weeks.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have confirmed that the same parasite that killed thousands of fish in the Yellowstone River last year is also responsible for the deaths of a handful of fish discovered by officials at the river over the past two weeks.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have confirmed that the same parasite that killed thousands of fish in the Yellowstone River last year is also responsible for the deaths of a handful of fish discovered by officials at the river over the past two weeks.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
DETROIT (AP) - Honda and some of the people suing the company over faulty Takata air bag inflators have agreed to a $605 million settlement.
DETROIT (AP) - Honda and some of the people suing the company over faulty Takata air bag inflators have agreed to a $605 million settlement.
Refilling your water bottle is an easy way to save money, be green and most importantly stay healthy but according to a new study from Treadmills Reviews, if you don't thoroughly wash those refillable cups you could be drinking a whole lot of germs.
Refilling your water bottle is an easy way to save money, be green and most importantly stay healthy but according to a new study from Treadmills Reviews, if you don't thoroughly wash those refillable cups you could be drinking a whole lot of germs.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
An Anheuser-Busch brewery in Georgia is shipping canned drinking water to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.
An Anheuser-Busch brewery in Georgia is shipping canned drinking water to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.
Forget the delivery driver. Ford and Domino's Pizza are teaming up to see whether customers like having their pizzas delivered by driverless cars.
Forget the delivery driver. Ford and Domino's Pizza are teaming up to see whether customers like having their pizzas delivered by driverless cars.
As if massive flooding isn't enough to deal with, now residents of Houston are facing large groups of fire ants.
As if massive flooding isn't enough to deal with, now residents of Houston are facing large groups of fire ants.
Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.
Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
On July 1, Wyoming put into effect a new law outlawing fake service dogs. Several other states have a similar law. But, what is a real service dog?
A Cody woman is walking across Wyoming to save lives. She hopes to raise awareness about suicide. Teressa Humphries-Wadsworth started her walk Friday morning at the War Memorial Park in Cody. The psychologist has been training for the 400 mile trek by walking up to 30 miles a day. She said Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. She lost her job as the state’s director of suicide prevention,when the legislature cut the health department budget. So, she decided to e...
A Cody woman is walking across Wyoming to save lives. She hopes to raise awareness about suicide. Teressa Humphries-Wadsworth started her walk Friday morning at the War Memorial Park in Cody. The psychologist has been training for the 400 mile trek by walking up to 30 miles a day. She said Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation. She lost her job as the state’s director of suicide prevention,when the legislature cut the health department budget. So, she decided to e...
Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.
Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.
An 83-year-old man is uninjured after his small plane crashed at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, WY.
An 83-year-old man is uninjured after his small plane crashed at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, WY.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.
It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
People who want to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park next winter without a guide can enter a lottery starting this Friday.
People who want to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park next winter without a guide can enter a lottery starting this Friday.