Crews make progress on Sartin Draw Fire

The Sartin Draw fire burning just north of Ashland has remained at 80,000 acres throughout the day Friday while crews have managed to bump the containment up to ten percent.

"We continue everyday in our safety messages to talk about how it is September, we know the crews and the fire resources have been out for a long time as well as the public," DNRC Fire Information Officer Crystal Beckman said. "And facing the smoke throughout the summer. And you want to enjoy your weekend but take precautions. The smoke is going to be here."

There are over 40 fires burning in the state of Montana. The Sartin Draw fire is one that grew big...fast. But crews are making progress.

"We are working hard to put out those new starts right away in initial attack," Beckman said.

Beckman said along with crews, landowners in the area have also helped control the blaze.

While the Sartin Draw fire is a handful on it's own, crews are worried about another fire creeping closer.

Just across the river, the Snider Fire is also actively burning.

"Right now we're working with Rosebud County to provide resources for both the Snider fire and the Sartin Draw Fire and then also to maintain containment line on the Sartin Draw Fire," Beckman said.

Beckman also said although the cause of the Sartin Draw Fire is still unknown, it's important to remember fire season is not over...

"We just want to continue to remind the public that the conditions are dry and these fires are affecting communities throughout the whole state of Montana and we're doing our best to get out there and get information out and put these fires out as quickly and as safely as possible."