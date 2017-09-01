Livingston school uses butterflies to teach in 5th grade classes

Can you think of a better way to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly than having an actual butterfly in your classroom? The 5th grade teachers at East Side Intermediate School didn't think so.

They brought in the Keeler's to make science come to life for the 5th graders. The Keeler's raise and rescue, tag, and release monarch butterflies here in Montana. Dorothy Keeler brought the idea to the teachers to provide more hands on learning.

The students studied the butterflies for the past week but were surprised to see them hatch so early. While studying the butterflies they learned about life cycles and how to be scientists by taking notes of what they observed. They also learned how to capture, tag, and release the monarchs.

On Friday afternoon, the butterflies were tagged and released by the teachers and East Side principal with students watching. The students were very excited to release their butterflies and will learn more about them when the Keeler's return to the school next week.

Ms. Lovec, Ms. Schwartz, and Dorothy said this about using the butterflies, "It came alive in the classroom. They got to participate and it was real to them it made a difference. My kids can identify gender on a butterfly now, monarch, and that's huge. It's just the little things. Can't see a monarch now and not have it have made a difference in our lives. There's nothing that substitutes having a hands on experience but to have it a foot from your face and feel the little feet on your finger. They'll remember it forever."