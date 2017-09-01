Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires

Can you think of a better way to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly than having an actual butterfly in your classroom? The 5th grade teachers at East Side Intermediate School didn't think so. They brought in the Keeler's to make science come to life for the 5th graders. The Keeler's raise and rescue, tag, and release monarch butterflies here in Montana. Dorothy Keeler brought the idea to the teachers to provide more hands on learning. The students studied the butterflies for ...

