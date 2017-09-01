Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires

Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
Last year, we introduced you to Dan McIntyre, a resident of Conrad, who had spent tens of thousands of dollars cleaning a rental property to comply with the state's meth contamination laws. Thursday evening, we heard from Dan, only to find out that the program he was spending all that money on has been eliminated due to budget cuts. Dan is now threatening to sue the state, countless numbers of people will be losing their jobs, and even more completely inno...
It’s Labor Day Weekend, which means people are going to be hitting the road to enjoy the three day weekend.
Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Gainan’s Flowers has announced it will open a new midtown location in West Park Promenade.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
