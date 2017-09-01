Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
File Photo File Photo
MONTANA -

Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.

"As we enter the unofficial last weekend of summer, Montana continues to face serious fire conditions," Gov. Bullock said. "Over the coming days, additional National Guard resources will be mobilized to continue to support the men and women fighting these fires. Our top priority remains firefighter safety and protecting Montanans and their property."

The declaration allows Gov. Bullock to mobilize additional state resources and the Montana National Guard to combat the fires. The executive order was issued along with a directive to the Montana Department of Transportation that temporarily suspends certain regulatory requirements to facilitate the transport of heavy firefighting equipment.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Livingston school uses butterflies to teach in 5th grade classes

    Livingston school uses butterflies to teach in 5th grade classes

    Friday, September 1 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-09-01 23:58:11 GMT
    Can you think of a better way to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly than having an actual butterfly in your classroom? The 5th grade teachers at East Side Intermediate School didn't think so. They brought in the Keeler's to make science come to life for the 5th graders. The Keeler's raise and rescue, tag, and release monarch butterflies here in Montana. Dorothy Keeler brought the idea to the teachers to provide more hands on learning. The students studied the butterflies for ...
    Can you think of a better way to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly than having an actual butterfly in your classroom? The 5th grade teachers at East Side Intermediate School didn't think so. They brought in the Keeler's to make science come to life for the 5th graders. The Keeler's raise and rescue, tag, and release monarch butterflies here in Montana. Dorothy Keeler brought the idea to the teachers to provide more hands on learning. The students studied the butterflies for ...

  • Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires

    Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:38:45 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires. 

    Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires. 

  • Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park

    Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:35:38 GMT

    A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.

    A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple fires break out near the Heights

    Multiple fires break out near the Heights

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-09-01 04:54:51 GMT

    Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.

    Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:38:21 GMT

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

  • Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park

    Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:35:38 GMT

    A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.

    A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.

  • FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:42:46 GMT

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  • Are birds migrating early?

    Are birds migrating early?

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:25:27 GMT
    With all of the on-going wildfires, some were concerned the bird might be migrating early. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Director of Montana Audubon Center, Carolyn Sevier about where the birds might be. She said the wildfires don't really have an effect on the birds in Montana because they've adapted to the smoky summers. She said the end of August to the beginning of September is when birds typically migrate to warmer locations for the winter. If you're not hearing your bac...
    With all of the on-going wildfires, some were concerned the bird might be migrating early. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Director of Montana Audubon Center, Carolyn Sevier about where the birds might be. She said the wildfires don't really have an effect on the birds in Montana because they've adapted to the smoky summers. She said the end of August to the beginning of September is when birds typically migrate to warmer locations for the winter. If you're not hearing your bac...

  • St. Vincent Healthcare Children's Clinic evacuated Thursday afternoon

    St. Vincent Healthcare Children's Clinic evacuated Thursday afternoon

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:40:08 GMT
    The St. Vincent Healthcare Children's Clinic was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to concerns about smoke in the building.  The Billings Fire Department responded to the report shortly before 1 pm. They determined the building was safe for staff and their patients to re-enter around 2 pm.  According to the Billings Fire Department, smoke filled the first floor after a mechanical room monitor malfunctioned.  
    The St. Vincent Healthcare Children's Clinic was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to concerns about smoke in the building.  The Billings Fire Department responded to the report shortly before 1 pm. They determined the building was safe for staff and their patients to re-enter around 2 pm.  According to the Billings Fire Department, smoke filled the first floor after a mechanical room monitor malfunctioned.  

  • Gainan's to merge 2 stores into new location at West Park Promenade

    Gainan's to merge 2 stores into new location at West Park Promenade

    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-09-01 02:50:05 GMT

    Gainan’s Flowers has announced it will open a new midtown location in West Park Promenade.

    Gainan’s Flowers has announced it will open a new midtown location in West Park Promenade.

  • Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires

    Gov. Bullock declares state of disaster due to wildfires

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:38:45 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires. 

    Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires. 