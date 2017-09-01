NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
An Anheuser-Busch brewery in Georgia is shipping canned drinking water to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.
Forget the delivery driver. Ford and Domino's Pizza are teaming up to see whether customers like having their pizzas delivered by driverless cars.
As if massive flooding isn't enough to deal with, now residents of Houston are facing large groups of fire ants.
If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief.
Desperate for help and unsure whether traditional rescue efforts will come through, Harvey victims are using social media to share maps of their location and photos of themselves trapped on rooftops and inside buildings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tropical Storm Harvey continues to head back toward the Gulf of Mexico at a slow pace.
Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Mussellshell County.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Gainan’s Flowers has announced it will open a new midtown location in West Park Promenade.
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order Friday, declaring a state of disaster to exist in Montana due to wildfires.
