Multiple fires break out near the Heights

Three fires broke out near Billings today on Highway 87 North between the Heights and Musselshell County.

Brad Shoemaker with the Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services said there was a string of fires along Highway 87, which resulted in three bigger fires. He said the cause of the fires is still unknown. He also said there was farm equipment that was damaged, but they were minor.

The fires were reported around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. KULR 8's Briana Monte headed out there as quickly as possible but was soon blocked by Montana Highway Patrol because Highway 87 northbound was closed off. Residents were not able to get to their homes due to the fire and authorities wanted to make sure people were safe.

Local fire departments helped put out the fires, including the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department and Billings Fire Department. There were also planes that participated in the fight against the fires. Planes grabbed water from Lake Elmo due to the proximity of the lake to the fires. Planes also dropped fire retardant to protect homes that were in danger.

Shoemaker said the fire is completely out at this point, but fire crews are still working to make sure the remaining embers do not increase and break out into any fires again. Shoemaker is calling the fires Mile Marker 19.