Kids host fundraiser for Houston

Oh the Place You'll Go Childcare in Billings have been teaching their children about Hurricane Harvey. Once the children saw photos of the devastation they knew they wanted to help.

They decided to host a fundraiser that includes a bake sale, art sale, and garage sale. The kids have been in charge of the event since Thursday and will host it through Sunday. They are making the baked items and art projects for sale with the help of daycare owner Allie Baldry.

Allie said the children were pretty upset that kids affected by Hurricane Harvey didn't have any books or toys besides what they grabbed from their homes so they wanted to put on the fundraiser to help.

The kids are selling baked goods and lemonade for 25 cents each and their art projects for a dollar. They're hosting their fundraiser until September 3rd at noon and it is located at 4315 Murphy Avenue in Billings.