Gainan's to merge 2 stores into new location at West Park Promenade

The St. Vincent Healthcare Children's Clinic was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to concerns about smoke in the building. The Billings Fire Department responded to the report shortly before 1 pm. They determined the building was safe for staff and their patients to re-enter around 2 pm. According to the Billings Fire Department, smoke filled the first floor after a mechanical room monitor malfunctioned.

