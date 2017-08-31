USS Billings crew members help build a house

Christmas is still four months away but for Jim Brown that's when his new house will be unveiled and his anticipation is growing.

Community support and hard work can go a long way, just ask USS commanding officer Nathan Rowan.

"This is the first time I've ever done a habitat for humanity project. Right now I'm learning how to build a foundation for a house and learning all the basic tools." Rowan said.

Maria Reed, a volunteer coordinator said, "The house they're working on today is habitat 79th house since 1992. The build schedule can be anywhere from three to four months."

Habitat for humanity is more than just building houses, they're building hope.

For Jim Brown, he's grateful to have a place that he can call his own and has already starting planning.



"I wanted to have a little Japanese garden in the back and been looking for stuff. Been buying a couple of things to put in my new house like I better wait a little bit." Brown said.

Despite working out in the sun, Nathan said everyone is having fun and gaining new skills, which is what teamwork is all about.