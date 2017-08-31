Apparent heart attack victim airlifted from Mormon Creek

Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.

According to their Facebook Page, the rescue happened in the Mormon Creek area of the North Fork.

They say the victim is 69-year-old James Whitt from the University of Utah.

Reach Air Medical responded and airlifted Whitt out of the area to a Billings Hospital. Whitt's condition is unknown at this time.

RELATED STORY:

http://www.kulr8.com/story/36264629/small-plane-crashes-after-search-and-rescue-mission-in-cody