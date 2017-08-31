Apparent heart attack victim airlifted from Mormon Creek - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Apparent heart attack victim airlifted from Mormon Creek

WYOMING -

Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack. 

According to their Facebook Page, the rescue happened in the Mormon Creek area of the North Fork. 

They say the victim is 69-year-old James Whitt from the University of Utah. 

Reach Air Medical responded and airlifted Whitt out of the area to a Billings Hospital. Whitt's condition is unknown at this time. 

