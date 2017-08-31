Park County Search and Rescue successfully evacuates a victim of an apparent heart attack.

Small plane crashes after 'search and rescue' mission in Cody

An 83-year-old man is uninjured after his small plane crashed at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, WY.

According to the Cody Police Department, William (Bill) Holder was the only occupant in the crash.

They say the crash occurred Sunday after Holder was returning from a 'search and rescue' mission where his plane ran off the runway during the landing.

Cody PD says the plane was severely damaged and the runway at the airport has reopened.

