Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying art vandalism suspects

WATCH: Vandals destroy public art at the Missoula Art Museum

The Missoula Art Museum is now asking for help identifying the people they say destroyed public art in downtown Missoula.

One sculpture was severely damaged and has been removed. At this point in time, the museum is unsure whether the work can go back on display.

“Missoula loves the Art Park and places a high value on public art,” said museum director Laura Millin in a press release Thursday morning. “It contributes to the kind of community that we all want to live in - accessible, democratic, and beautiful. We need the eyes and ears of the public to help bring this to resolution. We want this to be the beginning of a conversation with the two women, and the community at large, about the value of public art. Let’s hope this incident does not endanger what we can bring to the community in the future.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Officer Jim Johnson with the Missoula Police Department at (406) 396-3219. You can also him Jim at jcjohnson@mcps.k12.mt.us, case number 2017-44379.