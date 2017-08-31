House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened just before 3:30 this morning on the 600 block of North 31st St. near downtown Billings. 

We don't yet know the seriousness of the woman's injuries. Police are still investigating how the fire started. 

  • Most Popular