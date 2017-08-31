House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...
With the Montana Marijuana Act ordinance still in effect, many patients requiring the drug must travel to dispensaries outside of city limits.
A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to participating in the beating and burning death of a woman on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation under an agreement that could allow her to avoid life in prison.
As hurricane Harvey continues, the Billings dive team is headed to Houston to join the rescue efforts.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood.
The East Fork Fire doubled in size within 24 hours, and dry fire conditions are expected to fuel the flames.
