East Fork Fire near Havre grows to 3,800 acres

A wildfire near Havre is already scorching nearly 4,000 acres.

The East Fork Fire doubled to 3,800 acres within 24 hours, and dry fire conditions are expected to fuel the flames.

The fire started on the Rocky Boy Reservation and has crossed into Hill County, shutting down a highway and forcing evacuations.

According to the Great Falls Tribune, it's also threatening Beaver Creek Park, the largest county park in the country, just ahead of Labor Day weekend.

This morning at least a dozen agencies are working to control the flames as they keep an eye on lightning and thunderstorms.

Beaver Creek Highway has been closed to traffic because of the fire.

Right now it's just 10 percent contained.