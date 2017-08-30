Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

Posted: Updated:

The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again.

But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done.

Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872.

Millions of people come from around the world to see them, every year.

Yellowstone National Park has the greatest concentration of thermals on earth. They are part of a system fueled by a huge magma chamber underneath the Park. The magma has fueled eruptions for millions of years. The last in Yellowstone about 600,000 years ago.

If it erupts again, scientists believe the Supervolcano could cause an extended global winter.

Park Geologist Jefferson Hungerford said, “Well it would affect the climate patterns, the weather patterns for potentially years, or so.”

But, Dr. Hungerford said chances are, “We won’t see it. Very likely we will never see it.”

Hungerford said there may never be another super eruption from Yellowstone. We asked if NASA’s idea of drilling holes around the park to release heat, could stop a future eruption.

Hungerford answered. “Uh, no. We’re not there scientifically yet.”

He went on, “It’s actually a better thought experiment than it is real science.”

And, Hungerford warned, “Messing with a mass that sits underneath our dynamic Yellowstone would potentially be harmful to life around us. It would potentially be a dangerous thing to play around with.”

Hungerford said tapping into Yellowstone’s thermal system for cheap energy could end the features here.

He explained, “We’ve had experiences elsewhere in the world where people have tried to harness geothermal energy, from a volcanic system in Iceland and other places, that actually shut off hydrothermal geysers or other geothermal features.”

A super eruption in what is now Southern Idaho dropped ash a foot deep in what is now northeastern Nebraska, and killed herds of animals there. If you want to see them, you should visit the Ashfall Fossil Bed in Nebraska. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:53:24 GMT

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

  • Local medical marijuana dispensary gives thoughts on ordinance

    Local medical marijuana dispensary gives thoughts on ordinance

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:35:12 GMT

    With the Montana Marijuana Act ordinance still in effect, many patients requiring the drug must travel to dispensaries outside of city limits.

    With the Montana Marijuana Act ordinance still in effect, many patients requiring the drug must travel to dispensaries outside of city limits.

  • Woman pleads guilty in Crow reservation killing

    Woman pleads guilty in Crow reservation killing

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:27:43 GMT

    A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to participating in the beating and burning death of a woman on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation under an agreement that could allow her to avoid life in prison. 

    A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to participating in the beating and burning death of a woman on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation under an agreement that could allow her to avoid life in prison. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:53:24 GMT

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

  • Air quality forcing Lake McDonald Lodge to close early

    Air quality forcing Lake McDonald Lodge to close early

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-08-30 21:55:46 GMT

    Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park is closing for the season. 

    Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park is closing for the season. 

  • More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:09:25 GMT

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bear captured in Billings Heights to be euthanized

    Bear captured in Billings Heights to be euthanized

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:41:08 GMT

    A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood. 

    A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood. 

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:38:21 GMT

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

  • Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-08-28 11:53:10 GMT

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

  • Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:16:45 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

  • Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:24:00 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

  • Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

    Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:10:00 GMT

    The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.

    The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.

  • Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

    Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-08-29 19:21:48 GMT

    A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

    A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

  • Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

    Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 05:10:48 GMT

    It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...

    It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Yellowstone geologist says there is probably nothing to be done to stop the supervolcano

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:53:24 GMT

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

    The BBC reports a NASA spokesman considers Yellowstone’s Supervolcano a global threat. An online BBVC article said NASA scientists are studying to see how they can stop the volcano from erupting again. But, Yellowstone’s geologist said it probably can’t and shouldn’t be done. Yellowstone’s geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles are the primary reason Congress set aside the 2.2 million acre area as the world’s first national Park in 1872. Millions of...

  • UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous

    UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-31 02:22:17 GMT

    Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

    Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

  • More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:09:25 GMT

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

    •   