Senior Broncs Football

WEEK TWO OF THE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON COMING UP FRIDAY...AMONG DOUBLE-A SCHOOLS DEFENDING STATE CHAMPION SENIOR CERTAINLY LOOKED THE PART AFTER THERE WIN OVER GLACIER.

IN THE REMATCH OF LAST YEARS TITLE GAME...BRONCS HAD LITTLE TROUBLE WITH THE WOLFPACK IN A 37-21 WIN...THE GAME ALL BUT OVER AT THE HALF. MORE IMPRESSIVE WAS THE LINE PLAY OF SENIOR. WITH NO STARTERS BACK ON OFFENSE AND JUST ONE ON DEFENSE...BOTH SIDES DOMINATED LOOKING MORE LIKE A VETERAN GROUP IN JUST WEEK ONE OF THE FALL SEASON...