UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous

Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.
It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
People who want to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park next winter without a guide can enter a lottery starting this Friday.
People who want to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park next winter without a guide can enter a lottery starting this Friday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy.
University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.