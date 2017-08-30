UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DEVILS TOWER, Wyo. (AP) - Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.
    
Devils Tower played a key role in the well-known UFO film that came out 40 years ago this year. The first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous will be held at the site from Sept. 14-16.
    
The formation is actually the solidified core of an ancient volcano.
    
Experts on UFOs will speak at the convention.
    
Organizer Brian Olson tells KOTA-TV (http://bit.ly/2vKw5j4) that there's a fun side, too, with plans for a parade, live music and barbecue cook-off.
    
Devils Tower stands more than 800 feet (243 meters) tall and can be seen for miles.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • WyomingMore>>

  • UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous

    UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-31 02:22:17 GMT

    Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

    Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

  • More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:09:25 GMT

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

  • Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

    Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 05:10:48 GMT

    It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...

    It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...

    •   