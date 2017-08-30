Local medical marijuana dispensary gives thoughts on ordinance

With the Montana marijuana act ordinance still in effect, many patients requiring the drug must travel to dispensaries outside of city limits.

We spoke with local business owner Matt Martin of Elevated LLC and his thoughts on the ordinance.

"I found that standing city code did not allow medical marijuana business in its border," Martin said. "So, I simply found a location outside the boundaries such that I could offer reliable stable access to those who have chosen to put their trust in me."

Currently, medical marijuana dispensaries and stores are not issued business licenses and financial impact should be limited.

However, there may be some business activity which restricts providers who may have obtained a business license in violation of the current city code.

Matt also mentioned that while he believes that being outside of city limits might hinder some patients and their ability to travel. He said he felt it was the provider's responsibility to their patients to give them what they need.

It is currently unknown how many medical marijuana suppliers exist within the city limits.