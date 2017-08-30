Local medical marijuana dispensary gives thoughts on ordinance - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Local medical marijuana dispensary gives thoughts on ordinance

Posted: Updated:

With the Montana marijuana act ordinance still in effect, many patients requiring the drug must travel to dispensaries outside of city limits.

We spoke with local business owner Matt Martin of Elevated LLC and his thoughts on the ordinance.

"I found that standing city code did not allow medical marijuana business in its border," Martin said. "So, I simply found a location outside the boundaries such that I could offer reliable stable access to those who have chosen to put their trust in me."

Currently, medical marijuana dispensaries and stores are not issued business licenses and financial impact should be limited.

However, there may be some business activity which restricts providers who may have obtained a business license in violation of the current city code.

Matt also mentioned that while he believes that being outside of city limits might hinder some patients and their ability to travel. He said he felt it was the provider's responsibility to their patients to give them what they need. 

It is currently unknown how many medical marijuana suppliers exist within the city limits.  

  • LocalMore>>

  • Local medical marijuana dispensary gives thoughts on ordinance

    Local medical marijuana dispensary gives thoughts on ordinance

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-08-31 00:50:38 GMT

    With the Montana marijuana act ordinance still in effect, many patients requiring the drug must travel to dispensaries outside of city limits.

    With the Montana marijuana act ordinance still in effect, many patients requiring the drug must travel to dispensaries outside of city limits.

  • Billings divers heading to Houston to join rescue efforts

    Billings divers heading to Houston to join rescue efforts

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-08-31 00:12:04 GMT

    As hurricane Harvey continues, the Billings dive team is headed to Houston to join the rescue efforts.

    As hurricane Harvey continues, the Billings dive team is headed to Houston to join the rescue efforts.

  • More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    More ferrets released near Meeteetse

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:09:25 GMT

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

    A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bear captured in Billings Heights to be euthanized

    Bear captured in Billings Heights to be euthanized

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:41:08 GMT

    A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood. 

    A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood. 

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:38:21 GMT

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

    Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but. 

  • Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Crow rapper Supaman wins at Video Music Awards

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-08-28 11:53:10 GMT

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

    Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." 

  • Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:16:45 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth. 

  • Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

    Men charged with starting Roaring Lion Fire reach deferred prosecution agreement

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:10:00 GMT

    The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.

    The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.

  • Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:24:00 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

    HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.  And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.  "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out. 

  • Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

    Wyoming mother accused of shaking baby to death denies guilt

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-08-29 19:21:48 GMT

    A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

    A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

  • Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

    Local mom inspired by son with special needs, looks to make Billings more inclusive

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 05:10:48 GMT

    It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...

    It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...