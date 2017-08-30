Bear captured in Billings Heights to be euthanized

This photo was sent into the 'Big J Show' from a listener.

A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood.

According to Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the bear walked through multiple residential yards. It was first seen near Beartooth Elementary.

Gibson says Yellowstone County Animal Control followed the black bear into a yard near Bench Boulevard and Ahoy Street.

In that yard, a state game warden tranquilized the bear and loaded it into a trap.

Gibson says the bear will be euthanized. He says the bear has multiple internal injuries and it would not be able to survive if relocated somewhere else.