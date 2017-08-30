Bear captured in Billings Heights to be euthanized

A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood.
A black bear was captured after roaming through a Billings Heights neighborhood.
It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
It's all smiles for Marcie Smith as she talked about Billings first special needs baseball field. In memory of her son Landon, the field incorporates adaptive equipment and an integrated playground to ensure that all special needs adults and children can play together. The baseball field is being developed at Poly Vista park and is expected to be completed by two thousand nineteen. The cost is estimated between $4.5 million and $5.5 million. It was Landon's wish to play baseball and...
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct. Even biologists who admire these creatures describe them as vicious. Why? Because they kill prey, prairie dogs, often bigger than they are. One young female released on the Pitchfork Mon...
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct. Even biologists who admire these creatures describe them as vicious. Why? Because they kill prey, prairie dogs, often bigger than they are. One young female released on the Pitchfork Mon...
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Powell Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide that took place Saturday.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires.
Law enforcement officers have ordered new evacuations near two western Montana wildfires.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 million to customers, who allege "Honest" was anything but.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.
The three men, who were charged with starting a destructive wildfire near Hamilton last year, may not go to trial. The three entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with state and county prosecutors.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.
Standing tall and proud in front of an audience filled with family and friends, four police officers: Ryland Nelson, Treyvor Malcolm, Justin Bickford and Paul Morris swore oaths to protect and serve the billings community Tuesday morning.
Standing tall and proud in front of an audience filled with family and friends, four police officers: Ryland Nelson, Treyvor Malcolm, Justin Bickford and Paul Morris swore oaths to protect and serve the billings community Tuesday morning.
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct. Even biologists who admire these creatures describe them as vicious. Why? Because they kill prey, prairie dogs, often bigger than they are. One young female released on the Pitchfork Mon...
A large crowd gathered for the second release of rare predators on ranches near Meeteetse Monday night. Last year’s release made history: it was the first time Black Footed Ferrets were back on the land there since they were discovered in 1981, when the animals were thought to be extinct. Even biologists who admire these creatures describe them as vicious. Why? Because they kill prey, prairie dogs, often bigger than they are. One young female released on the Pitchfork Mon...
As if massive flooding isn't enough to deal with, now residents of Houston are facing large groups of fire ants.
As if massive flooding isn't enough to deal with, now residents of Houston are facing large groups of fire ants.
A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
A 25-year-old Wyoming mother accused of killing her 16-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.