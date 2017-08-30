Major breweries pause beer production to send emergency canned water to Harvey victims

CARTERSVILLE, GA (NEWS10) -- The victims of Hurricane Harvey are getting some much-needed aid from a few names they are likely already familiar with; the makers of Budweiser Beer and MillerCoors.

Anheuser-Busch is sending three truckloads, over 155,000 cans, of emergency drinking water to help communities in the Gulf Coast area as they recover from Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Harvey.

One truckload of water was sent to Baton Rouge from Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville brewery in Georgia on Monday, and two additional truckloads will arrive in Arlington, Texas in the next few days.

Anheuser-Busch says its Cartersville brewery halts its beer production periodically throughout the year to produce the canned water so as to be ready in case of emergency situations like the one currently unfolding on the Gulf Coast.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

Anheuser-Busch says all 1,100 employees at its three facilities in Houston are safe.

Chicago-based beer company MillerCoors is also sending emergency drinking water to the Gulf Coast 50,000 cans.

MillerCoors and can-maker Ball Corp. teamed up to send the emergency drinking water to a brewery Northwest of Houston, from which MillerCoors delivery trucks will bring the water to Red Cross outposts across Southeastern Texas.

The company says it is also donating at least $25,000 to the Red Cross to assist with Harvey relief efforts.