Senior Boys, Skyview Girls Take First Crosstown Soccer Matches

The Billings Skyview girls soccer team weathered the storm on Tuesday night at Daylis Stadium, as Senior tried to mount a comeback down 3-2. Senior jumped out to the early 1-0 lead, but a pair long distance goals from Skyview put the Falcons up 2-1 after the 55th minute. Five minutes later, Senior tied it up, but in the 62nd minute, Halle Labert dropped one in on a free kick to put the Falcons up for good. Senior had several good looks in their final minutes, but were unable to tie it up.

For the boys, it was the Charlie Klepps show, as the Senior star used his footwork to out-maneuver Skyview with four of their first six goals. On the day the Broncs ended up running away in a shutout 8-0.